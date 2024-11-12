Paso Fire & EMS Receives Grant From Office of Traffic Safety 11.12.2024

The Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services announced they have received a grant from the California office of traffic safety.

The grant totals to around fifty thousand dollars, and a release by Paso Fire says they will use it to purchase new extrication equipment. The release says these tools are used to safely rescue crash victims trapped inside a vehicle.

According to federal data, around 42% of people killed in car crashes are still alive when first responders arrive; the use of these new extrication tools can significantly increase the chances of survival.