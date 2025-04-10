Paso High School Jazz Band Invites Community to Bearcat Serenade 4.10.2025



Bearcat Serenade Press Release 4.25

Paso Robles high school jazz band invites the community to an evening of smooth melodies and rhythm in its Bearcat Serenade, May 10th at 5:30 pm at Sculpterra Winery.

Tickets are $85, and will include a catered meal, wine, and a silent auction all accompanied by the music of the high school’s jazz band.

This is the largest fundraiser of the year for the band, supporting its marching, concert, and jazz programs.

Tickets for the 2025 Bearcat Serenade can be purchased online at:

https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/prhsbandbackers/2025-bearcat-serenade