Improvements For 2 Downtown Parking Lots on Paso Council Agenda 4.10.2025

The Paso Robles city council has released its agenda for the next regular meeting, Tuesday April 15th.

The agenda contains no discussion items or public hearings, and only has a few presentations and items on the consent calendar in open session. One item on the consent calendar is a construction contract for parking lot rehabilitation projects for the lots at 12th and Railroad street & the other at Marv’s Pizza. Rehabilitating these lots was a part of the council’s goals made in 2022, and staff has received a bid from Souza Construction for around $1,029,000 for the project.

The consent agenda also contains a contract for bicycle and pedestrian safety enhancements near Flamson middle school, along Spring street and 24th street. Improvements include reconfiguring 24th street with buffered bike lanes, a new drop off area, curb extensions, new street lighting, and more.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.