Paso High School Principal Pleads Not Guilty to DUI Charges 02.12.2026

Paso Robles high school’s former principal, Megan Fletcher, has plead not guilty to misdemeanor DUI charges.

She was not present in court, and was instead represented by her attorney. The charges come from an incident on November 10, 2025. Fletcher was suspected of driving to school under the influence of alcohol. Staff reported Fletcher due to her slurred speech and the smell of alcohol.

She was administered a breathalyzer test in the morning, showing a blood alcohol content level of .244%; charges of DUI can be filed when a level of .08% or higher are found. Another test was administered over five hours later, with a level of .11%, according to police reports.

Police say “given the short time between her arrival and exiting the vehicle, combined with the fact that no alcoholic beverages were located in her vehicle or office, it is improbable that Fletcher could have consumed enough alcohol after arriving at the school to reach [a level] of .255%.”