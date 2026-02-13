Sheriff’s Office Asking For Help in Identifying Thief Suspect 02.12.2026

The county sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect connected to theft of a local Vons grocery store.

The sheriff’s office says they investigated the theft at a store in Nipomo, where the suspect allegedly stole about $4,000 worth of alcohol over the course of about one hour. The suspect, according to the sheriff’s office, removed individual bottles from their boxes and concealed them under his clothing and inside a backpack before leaving the store. He then did this multiple times.

No suspect vehicle was identified. “The suspect was wearing a distinctive black hooded jacket or sweater with a large white insignia on the back,” according to the sheriff’s office.