The Paso High Theatre Company, Paso Robles Lions Club and Paso Robles Youth Quest will be presenting “Ghost Stories: A Tale of La Llorona.”

The haunted maze will feature this ghost of Mexican folklore, October 25th to the 31st, 5 to 8 pm at 1745 Spring street, across from Paso Market Walk.

The maze’s first hour is dedicated to “all ages,’ with hours two and three focused on a scarier experience.

Tickets are $7 for 10 and under, and $10 for those 11 and older.