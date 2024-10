Hazmat crews were seen cleaning out an apartment unit earlier this week at 1040 Chestnut street.

The crews were cleaning a unit that was found to have 40 dead cats and 6 live cats inside it in August this year.

The county animal services agency is investigating this incident; as it is ongoing, no further details from officials are available.

A post-seizure notification has been posted to the building, which names Laurie Bryant in an alleged violation of penal code 597(b), crimes against animals.