Paso Industrial Arts Program & Pageant Winners 07.20.2023

The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to showcase the talents of local high school students across San Luis Obispo county who have designed projects from welding to woodworking. Students have designed large-scale projects like barbecues, trailers, shop benches, coffee tables, and wine racks. The industrial arts auction preview takes place today at 11 in the morning in the Edna Valley barn. The auction will follow at noon; last year’s auction brought in nearly two hundred thousand dollars, the most ever raised in a single year. The auction has brought in almost a million dollars since beginning twenty-two years ago, thanks to generous support from the community. The projects are displayed in the barn, and will be open for viewing all twelve days of the fair.

And yesterday, the Miss California Mid-State Fair scholarship pageant took place on the Frontier stage. Each contestant competed in four categories: interview, talent, evening wear, and final question. The results for this year are: second runner up, Natalie Boyd. First runner up, Jenna Wilshusen. And Miss California Mid-State Fair 2023 was awarded to Kerrigan Jensen.