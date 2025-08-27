Paso Man Arrested by Atascadero PD For Domestic Violence 8.27.2025

Earlier this month, the Atascadero police department responded to a report of a domestic violence incident.

The APD says the suspect, 29-year-old Ivan Sandoval-Farias, fled in his vehicle prior to officers arriving. When officers located Sandoval on the 101, a vehicle pursuit ensued, where he drove recklessly through rural Templeton and into the city of Paso Robles. His vehicle was eventually located on the 1400 block of Stoney Creek road, but was unoccupied.

The APD says Sandoval was located over a week later on August 21st by CHP at highway 46 west and Vineyard road. He was stopped with assistance of APD detectives and Paso Robles police detectives, and was arrested and transported to the San Luis Obispo county jail for felony domestic violence, felony evading a peace officer, and a parole warrant.