Paso Man Sentenced to 12 Years in State Prison For Child Sex Crimes 7.05.2024

The county district attorney’s office announced that 48-year-old Noe Simental Arce of Paso Robles has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison.

His sentencing comes after a jury found Arce guilty of four counts of committing sex crimes on a child under the age of 14. The crimes occurred between August 2019, and April 2022.

The jury also found that Arce exploited a position of trust and confidence with the young victim when he committed his crimes. The victim’s mother says that her daughter “Begs God in her prayers to be normal again.”

The judge has also ordered Arce to register as a sex offender.