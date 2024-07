Yesterday afternoon, Cal Fire and the highway patrol received reports that a Tesla crashed 200 feet over the side of highway 46.

The incident took place outside Cayucos at around 3:13 pm, with two medical helicopters dispatched to assist with the rescue.

At around 5:10 pm, CHP reported that two people were injured in the crash.

One was flown to a hospital, and the other was taken via ambulance.

CHP says their injuries were moderate and major.