Paso Man Sentenced to Life in Prison 08.02.2023

District attorney Dan Dow announced yesterday that Richard Quntan Garcia of Paso Robles has been sentenced to 41 years plus 77 years to life in prison for attempted robbery, robbery, carjacking, and reckless evasion of a peace officer, with prior convictions under California’s three strikes law.

In May, a San Luis Obispo county jury convicted Garcia of numerous gun and robbery related crimes. The jury heard evidence of a multi-day crime spree perpetrated by Garcia, with multiple armed robbery attempts across several days in November of 2021.

Garcia would demand money from gas station and retail employees while holding them at gunpoint before fleeing the scenes on foot.

Yesterday, Garcia was sentenced by San Luis Obispo county superior court judge Timothy Covello.