SLO County & City Partner on Homeless Solutions for Bob Jones Trail 08.02.2023

The county and city of San Luis Obispo are taking a community-building approach to reducing homeless encampments in San Luis next year, according to the county’s website.

The county will use the 13.4 million dollar grant from the state of California to reduce encampments in a flood and fire danger zone around the segment of the Bob Jones bike trail.

Currently, the county of San Luis Obispo has the third largest percentage of unsheltered individuals nationwide compared to communities of similar sizes. The Bob Jones bike trail encampment resolution project will look to clean up the San Luis Creek, expand ongoing field outreach efforts to those living in the area, and develop a non-congregate housing facility with on-site wraparound services, dubbed the “Welcome Home Village.”

The Welcome Home Village will be located next door to the county’s department of social services, and will provide interim and permanent supportive housing units.