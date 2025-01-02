Paso Named Best Small Town For Retirement in California 01.02.2025

The city of Paso Robles has been named the best small town for retirement in California by World Atlas.

World Atlas is a publishing resource for geography, sociology, environment, economic, and travel information for locations around the world. World Atlas sites the safety, cultural vibrancy, and landmarks as the main draws for Paso Robles.

World Atlas says the average listing price for homes in Paso Robles stands at least 16% lower than the state average. The city’s seasonal events are also listed as ‘one of the biggest perks’ for settling in Paso Robles.’

The article reads: “No month goes by in Paso Robles without a lively event or something fun to do.”