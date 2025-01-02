Board of Supervisors Special Meeting For Chairperson & Vice-Chairperson 1.02.2025

The county board of supervisors will be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, January 7th.

The meeting will start at 9 am, and contains only one consent agenda item. The board will reorganize its members, and elect the chairperson and vice-chairperson for the 2025 term.

The board of supervisors adopted a rotational nomination for the chair and vice chairperson positions since 2019.

This year, former vice chairperson Dawn Ortiz-Legg will be nominated as chairperson, and district 4’s supervisor, Jimmy Paulding, will be nominated as vice chairperson.