Paso PD Arrest Suspect in Sexual Assault Case 11.04.2024

Sex Assault Arrest

The Paso Robles police department have released a statement of a sexual assault investigation and arrest that began on October 31st.

The department says an adult female reported she was sexually assaulted by 59-year-old David Cruz Padilla of Paso Robles, citing that it took place on the 400 block of Oak Hill road inside of his residence.

The department says during the course of the investigation, they learned Padilla was a “healing practitioner,” using various means to relieve pain due to injuries. The department notes that he has never been medically trained. The release says he has treated numerous females inside of his home, some of them possibly underage minors as well.

Detectives suspect similar sexual acts have been performed on other women who have not reported the crimes to law enforcement. The department encourages any victims to come forward and contact them.

Padilla was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on several felony charges.