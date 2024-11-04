Paso Council Meeting Tomorrow, ADU Ordinance & Olsen Plan 11.04.2024

The Paso Robles city council’s next meeting is tomorrow night starting at 6:30 pm.

On this meeting’s agenda is an ordinance to amend the Paso Robles municipal code regarding accessory dwelling units and junior accessory dwelling units. The agenda says recent state law that will go into effect by January 1, 2025, requires the city to amend its ordinance to remain valid. The laws change some of the wording on accessory dwelling unit regulations and requirements.

Also on the agenda is an amendment to the tentative tract map of area 9 for the Olsen South Chandler specific plan. The agenda says that some project boundary issues were discovered. Since then, adjustments have been submitted and approved, and now the city council must amend the vesting tentative map.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.