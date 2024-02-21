Paso PD Make Arrest For Assault With A Deadly Weapon 02.21.2024

245 press release (2024)

The Paso Robles police department released a statement of an arrest made on Sunday evening.

The police department says they responded to a physical fight with injuries at around 7:39 pm on February 18th at the 10 block of Santa Yanez. Police were alerted to an update that one involved person may have been stabbed with a knife.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found at least four people trying to control a suspect who was wielding a knife. Police disarmed and detained the suspect, arresting 28-year-old Carlos Artega of Paso Robles, who stabbed two people at the household with a knife.

Both victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Artega was also treated for his injuries, and police say he is anticipated to be medically cleared and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on several felony counts.