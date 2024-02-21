Highway 46 Resurfacing Project to Begin Sunday 02.21.2024

Caltrans announced that a project to resurface highway 46 east in both directions will begin on Sunday, February 25th.

The two and a half mile resurfacing project will begin just west of the US 101 to just east of Airport road. Travelers can expect to encounter alternating lane closures through the duration of this project.

The weekly overnight closure schedule will begin Sundays from 10 pm to 5:30 am, Monday through Thursdays from 9 pm to 5:30 am, and work ending on Friday mornings.

Traffic control and road closures can be expected at Golden Hill road, Buena Vista drive, Paso Robles road, Union road, and Airport road.

Caltrans says that the southbound 101 on and off ramps may be subject to intermittent full closures, but the 101 northbound on-ramp will be open at all times.

The project is estimated to be completed near the end of fall 2024.