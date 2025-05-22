Paso PD Seeking Public’s Help on Case of Alleged Child Murder 5.22.2025

The Paso Robles police department is once again asking for any members of the public who may have additional information on the death of a child on May 10t to contact them.

27-year-old Briant ReyesEstrada is accused of leaving his six-year-old son in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Paso Robles Inn on May 10th. The child died at Twin Cities hospital later that day from the heat.

The department is asking anyone who may have information that could be beneficial to them to reach out. The department acknowledges that some may be concerned that their immigration status could come into question if they contact the PRPD about this case, but they say investigators have zero interest in knowing a community member’s residency status. It is also prohibited by state law, according to the department.