Paso Robles Groundwater Authority Special Meeting For Draft Rate Study 5.22.2025

The Paso Robles area groundwater authority will be holding a special meeting this afternoon at 1 pm.

This meeting, the board of directors will discuss the projected 5-year budget for use in developing the draft cost of service rate study. The agenda contains two 5-year budgets.

The first estimates an operating budget for fiscal year 2025 – 26 to be 2.7 million dollars. Staff worked with authority members to amend the 5-year budget, and have presented an option with its total average cost reduced. The 2025 – 26 staff-revised estimated budget now totals 1.9 million dollars.

In the meeting this afternoon, staff will work with the board of directors to decide which budget version to use, or make adjustments to either budget option to be considered in the cost of service rate study. The draft study will be presented at the next regular meeting, May 28th.

You can attend the meeting at the Culinary Arts Academy (1900 Golden Hill road), or watch online with the Zoom link found in the agenda.