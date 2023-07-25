Paso Police Make Grand Theft Arrest 07.25.2023

Grand theft Suspect Arrested

Last week on Monday, officers from the Paso Robles police department responded to Lowes at Golden Hill road on a report of a grand theft suspect who had returned to the store.

36 year old Kody Samuels of Santa Maria had previously been to Lowes in June to steal a log splitter. Samuels returned to the store last week, attempting to cut a cable that held several generators together, presumably to steal them. He concealed numerous pieces of store merchandise in his clothing and fled from the business on foot, but responding patrol officers located him and arrested him without incident.

Samuels was transported to the San Luis Obispo county jail and booked on multiple charges, including grand theft and burglary. This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles police department at (805) 237-6464.