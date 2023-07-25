PG&E Power Outage For Northern SLO County 07.25.2023

PG&E customers in parts of north county were without power on Monday morning, the second outage in San Luis Obispo county in three days.

At around 5 in the morning, over seven hundred customers in the lake Nacimiento area had lost power, and then another 1700 at 10 am in the areas of southern Atascadero, Santa Margarita, and the Santa Margarita lake. Power was restored several hours later, and was likely the result of PG&E’s wildfire safety prevention efforts.

The “Fast Trip” feature automatically shuts off power in a tenth of a second whenever an object strikes a line. A tree branch or bird hitting a wire can lead to a power outage because of this.