Paso Robles Airport Master Plan Workshop This Wednesday – 6.23.2025

A public information workshop is scheduled for the Paso Robles municipal airport’s master plan for this Wednesday, June 25th from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

The workshop will be held at the Paso Robles municipal airport terminal, 4900 Wing Way. The first two chapters for the airport’s master plan can be found online at: prb.airportstudy.net.

The master plan is a comprehensive, long range study that describes plans to meet FAA safety standards and future aviation demand. It is required by the FAA to be conducted every 7 to 10 years. The master plan does not guarantee any of the proposed projects will proceed, or that they will be funded.

The workshop this Wednesday is intended to be an open house format with no formal presentation. All are welcome to attend.