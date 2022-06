Paso Robles city council meets tonight.

Mayor Steve Martin will give a proclamation on the retirement of Roger Oxborrow from the airport. That proclamation to commend the airport manager for a job well done.

The council will also convene as the Paso Robles Groundwater Sustainability Agency board and consider adopting a revised groundwater sustainability plan.

That meeting begins at 6:30 this evening.

You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL.