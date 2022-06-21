SLO County Supervisor Ballot Count 06.21.2022

Ballot counting resumes tomorrow in the San Luis Obispo county primary election. Today, they’re processing the ballots. Unfolding them and preparing them for the computer. The elections office counted ten thousand ballots on Friday, about 26,000 ballots remain to be counted.

It’s not on the agenda, but San Luis Obispo county supervisors today may hear a lot about elections. Public comment expected to be crowded with people upset about the way the primary election is being conducted in San Luis Obispo county. Supervisor Debbie Arnold says fair elections are key to our democratic process.

Supervisor Arnold says the long process of counting the ballots in our county has been frustrating.

People are bringing up the French election. Bear in mind, the population of France is over 67 million people. Voters provided ID’s to get paper ballots. 47% of those registered voted. The results were announced the next day.

The election in San Luis Obispo county is not on the agenda, but a lot of speakers are expected to express their frustration during public comment, which is item #38, after a lengthy consent agenda.

The supervisors meet this morning at 9:00 at the county government center in San Luis Obispo.