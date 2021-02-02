Paso Robles City Council 2.02.2021

Paso Robles city council meets this evening in a virtual meeting.

You can watch it live on the internet, and call in if you’d like to comment or ask questions.

They’ll discuss oversight committee bylaws for the supplemental sales tax. And also get a report to the general fund financial forecast.

They will also discuss some potential changes to sewer rates in the city of Paso Robles.

And talk about health benefits for elected officials. Health insurance for elected may require a ballot measure or draft ordinance.