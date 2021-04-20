Paso Robles City Council 4.20.2021

Paso Robles city council meets tonight, virtually. The council will be without city manager Tom Frutchey. You may remember his send off at the last meeting. Last Friday, the city held a casual drive through farewell for former city manager Tom Frutchey.

A month ago, mayor Steve Martin introduced the interim city manager, Bob Carpenter. Bob Carpenter has extensive background as a city manager, particularly with the city of Long Beach. He already has a home in Paso Robles, so the transition is an easy one. He’ll take the oath of office at the outset of tonight’s city council meeting. Carpenter will serve until the city can hire a new city manager.

At tonight’s meeting, the city will conduct a public hearing on a proposed increase in sewer rates. It’s a long process which began months ago. That process continues with a public hearing at tonight’s Paso Robles city council meeting.

Tonight’s city council meeting gets underway at 6:30. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL, beginning at 6:30.