There will be no Paso Robles city council meeting Tuesday night.

The council will meet Thursday night, virtually.

The council will get an update from ECHO, and another on riverbed mitigation.

The council will have a public hearing on the proposed removal of one live oak tree at 298 Niblick road for the Woodland apartments.

That meeting will be on Thursday of this week. A virtual meeting which you will be able to hear live here on KPRL.