Thin Blue Line Flags 6.01.2021

First in Paso Robles, then in Atascadero. Public displays of affection for the city police officers removed from areas near the police station.

In Atascadero, one woman is not happy about it. Amanda Hawkins calling KPRL late last week after the city removed the thin blue line flags from the police station. Flags which she put up to show support for the police. Amanda encourages people to show their support for the police at their homes and businesses.

An official with the city of Atascadero tells KPRL that the issue is setting a precedent. If the city allows flags or signs displayed on public building, it will have to allow anyone to display signs. And that could include left wing groups which are opposed to the police. Groups like black lives matter, antifa, the California communist league and the California teachers union.