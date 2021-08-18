Paso Robles City Council 8.18.2021

Tuesday night, the Paso Robles City Council unanimously approved an employment agreement with Police Chief Ty Lewis. Lewis officially becomes the City Manager on Monday. Lewis will move from his office at the Police Station on Monday to his new office in City Hall.

Lewis will be paid $221,000 per year as City Manager. He says he’s excited about the new job, but right now “It’s like drinking water from a fire hose. There’s a lot of new information coming my way.”

Lewis has served on the Paso Robles Police Department for about 20 years. He’s been police chief for the past three years. Lewis has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and a Masters in Public Administration.

The council discussed the parklets developed to accommodate restaurants during the pandemic. A lot of restaurant owners called in to discuss their concern about removing them on November 1st. Several restaurant operators says that is too soon, particularly in light of the recent resurgence of COVID-19. After numerous calls from the public, the council voted 3-1 to bring the subject back before the council at the next meeting. John Hamon cast the lone dissenting vote. Steve Gregory recused himself because of his involvement with a restaurant in the downtown area.

The city council also thanked acting City Manager Greg Carpenter who stepped in to perform the job after Tom Frutchey resigned.