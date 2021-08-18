Parklets Discussed at Paso Meeting 8.18.2021

The council discussed those parklets for restaurants in the downtown area.

A number of people spoke, including Dana Stroud who spoke for the chamber of commerce. Billy Grant also spoke about plans to remove the parklets November first. He says that’s too soon.

Councilman John Hamon talked about parklets he saw in Anacortes, Washington, which were uniform and attractive. Fred Strong says he doesn’t want to see the parklets removed and then replaced.

Ultimately, the council voted 3-1 to approve a motion by mayor Steve Martin to bring the parklets question back before the council at the next meeting.

John Hamon cast the lone dissenting vote. Steve Gregory recused himself because of his involvement in the restaurant industry downtown.