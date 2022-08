Paso Robles city council to hold a special meeting tonight to discuss the resignation of council member Maria Elena Garcia. And what to do about the vacancy on the council.

They have several options.

They may appoint someone tonight to complete her term, which ends at the end of the year.

Garcia was up for re-election in November.

They could also leave the seat open.

The meeting gets underway at six thirty this evening. You can hear it live here on KPRL.