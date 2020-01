Conducts its first meeting of the new year tonight at the library conference.

The council will discuss an amendment to allow tattoo parlors within the city limits. They will also discuss potential conversion to a charter city. That would allow the city to elect city council members at large again, rather than in specific districts as mandated by a recent lawsuit.

The council meets tonight at 6:30 in the library conference room. You can hear the meeting live tonight here on KPRL.