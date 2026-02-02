Paso Robles City Council Meeting This Week 02.02.2026

The next Paso Robles city council meeting will be this Tuesday, February 3rd.

Meetings are still being held in the Norris room at Centennial park, 600 Nickerson drive. Tuesday’s agenda contains no public hearings or discussion items – only presentations and consent items.

Presentations include a retirement proclamation for public works director Freda Berman, and a Brown Act update from the city attorney Elizabeth Hull.

The consent calendar contains mostly routine items, except for a request to remove a 38.5 inch oak tree located at 1387 Creston road. The agenda says an arborist has verified that the tree is severely declining in health due to root rot disease, and now poses a hazard to adjacent buildings. The removal of the tree will require the planting of several new trees.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.