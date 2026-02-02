Heritage Ranch Prescribed Burn Near Lake Nacimiento 02.02.2026

News Release – JAN30 – Heritage

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo, in cooperation with other agencies, will be performing a prescribed pile burn near lake Nacimiento.

The Heritage Ranch fuel break project is scheduled to begin February 3rd, and will continue through February 5th. Burn operations will occur daily between 9:30 am and 5 pm. Residents around Heritage Ranch and lake Nacimiento may see smoke in the area.

Cal Fire says the project is being conducted on private property, and smoke impacts are expected to be temporary.