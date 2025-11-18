Paso Robles City Council Reviewing Quarterly Budget Report 11.18.2025

The Paso Robles city council’s next meeting is tonight at 6. On tonight’s agenda is the city’s first quarterly financial budget report and update for the 2025 – 26 budget.

The agenda says that the city is on track to spend roughly 96.4% of appropriations for the year-end, consistent with historical spending. However, the city states that revenue growth has begun to flat-line and slow, in part due to transient occupancy tax flat-lining. This is the city’s third-largest general fund revenue source, coming primarily from tourism.

This review will also amend the budget for $1.9 million, with about $680,000 being amended to write-off the parking fund loan, and $300,000 for the settlement between the city of Paso Robles and councilman Chris Bausch.

You can attend tonight’s meeting in the Norris room at 6 in person, or listen right here on KPRL.