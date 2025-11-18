Paso Robles City Library Affected By Power Outage Yesterday 11.18.2025

The Paso Robles city hall and library were affected by a PG&E power outage yesterday morning.

The city of Paso Robles sent a notification of the outage about 10 minutes after 11 am. As a result of the outage, the Paso Robles city library and city hall lobby were both closed for the remainder of yesterday while repairs were being made. The city says they expect the impacted facilities to reopen this morning.

An outage similarly struck Cayucos yesterday evening at about 5:18 pm. A little over 1,000 PG&E customers in the area were affected, mostly on the west side of highway 1.

PG&E says the outage was unplanned, but it was PG&E crews that shut off the power to make an urgent repair safely. Power was restored just about half an hour later at 5:45 pm.