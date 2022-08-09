Paso Robles City Council Vacancy 08.09.2022

Paso Robles city council held a special meeting last night to discuss what to do about the vacancy on the council caused by the resignation of Maria Elena Garcia, who moved out of the 2nd district.

The council has three options. They could hold an election. Leave the seat open, or appoint someone to finish the last few months of Garcia’s term of office. The mayor says the council decided to appoint someone to finish the term.

So, the council is looking for someone to serve the last few months of council members Maria Elena Garcia’s term of office.

Meanwhile, others are gathering signatures and preparing to run for that district two seat.