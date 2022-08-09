SLO Co Election Recount 08.09.2022

Meanwhile, at the county government center, the recount continues under the watchful eyes of Darcia Stebbins.

She says she’s concerned about the integrity of our elections today.

Darcia Stebbins who’s spearheading and paying for the recount.

You can help defray the cost. She started a Political Action Committee called San Luis Obispo County Citizen Action Committee (SLOCCAT).

What does she hope to accomplish by spending $100 thousand dollars to recount the ballots in the district 4 supervisors race?

More on that tomorrow on KPRL.