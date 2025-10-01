Paso Robles City Hall Undergoing Updates 10.01.2025

The city of Paso Robles announced city hall will be undergoing some upgrades to enhance public service delivery, improve building security, and support organizational growth.

The city says the building was first opened in 1995 and has seen minimal upgrades. Staff relocation will begin early October, with a majority of staff relocated by the week of October 27th. On-site construction will start the week of November 17, 2025. Some city services will be relocated temporarily from this construction.

Starting Monday, November 3rd, public service counters for the community development and utilities department will be temporarily relocated to the city council chambers/library conference room. All staff will continue to be available via phone, email, and in person by appointment, with all city services continuing without interruption throughout the duration.

City council, planning commission, and development review committee meetings will be held at the Norris room at Centennial park during construction. A library board meeting location will be announced soon.