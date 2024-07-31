Paso Robles City Library Now Offering Hiking Backpacks 7.31.2024

The Paso Robles city library has announced they will be offering a new item available for checkout with a library card: fully-equipped hiking backpacks.

These backpacks can be checked out for a three-week period, and are designed to enhance outdoor experiences. Essential items in each backpack include: a California state parks pass, binoculars, walking sticks, emergency ponchos, mosquito head nets, survival horns, a compass, flashlight, and wildlife identification guides.

The city library says these were made possible by a grant from the Southern California Library Cooperative and the California State Library.