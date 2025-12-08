Paso Robles Coffee With a Cop at Black Sheep Sourdough 12.08.2025

Coffee with a cop black sheep sourdough

The Paso Robles police department will be holding another “Coffee With a Cop” event.

This will be held at Black Sheep Sourdough, located at 1306 Pine st. #D, December 18th from 8 to 10 am.

Coffee With a Cop seeks to foster an open dialogue between the police and the community, breaking down barriers between officers and citizens, and allowing an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions.

The community is encouraged to stop by for a cup of free coffee donated by Black Sheep Sourdough.