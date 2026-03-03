Paso Robles FFA Booster Fundraiser Dinner Coming March 14th – 03.03.2026

Paso Robles high school Future Farmers of America boosters fundraiser dinner and action is scheduled for Saturday, March 14th from 5 to 10 pm at the Paso Robles event center.

Paso Robles high school FFA boosters is a nonprofit organization that provides financial support for the school’s FFA programs and leadership conferences

“This is an organization that focuses on teaching students about agriculture by having hands-on experiences, and by gaining skills such as animal caretaking, public speaking, floral design, welding, and plant production,” Emily Santoro, FFA chapter president at Paso Robles high school, told KPRL news.

This fundraiser dinner will feature prime rib dinner, appetizers, beer, wine, a silent auction, dessert auction, with FFA students as the waiting staff. Proceeds will go to assist the FFA program.

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.