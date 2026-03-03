Paso Robles High School Students Receive World-Class Jazz Training 03.03.2026

02-24-2026 PRHS Students Gain Conservatory-Level Jazz Training Through Unique Partnership with Libretto

Paso Robles high school students have been granted an exceptional opportunity of receiving world-class jazz training for some of its music students.

Directed by Los Angeles-based jazz educator Michael Ragonese, the Libretto Conservatory program has made its way to Paso Robles, with the inaugural cohort in Paso Robles consisting of 5 PRHS students. The program is funded by Libretto membership and community donors, ensuring students can participate and receive intensive sessions at no cost.

The five students from PRHS this year are Emery Teale (piano), Max Toohey-Bergvall (drums), Ayden Moreno (bass), Christian Serna (trombone), and PRHS class of 2025 graduate Kyle Dart (guitar).

Students have worked with national recognized jazz artists through the program, which PRHS band director, Humberto Cera, says has a “profound impact” on their skills.