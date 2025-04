Training Press Release (wildland class)

Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services announced an upcoming training event May 1st and 2nd.

These events are for wildland EMT & paramedics. The trainings will be present at the Montebello Oaks open space area, and will involve fire apparatus, a local air ambulance team landing in the area, and other personnel.

Throughout the day, between 9 am and 5 pm, personnel will practice land navigation, mapping, and radio procedures.