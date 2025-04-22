Paso Robles Firefighters Extinguish Residential Kitchen Fire 4.21.2025

Press Release Residential Structure Fire Pacific Ave

Paso Fire & Emergency Services responded to a report of a residential structure fire Saturday, April 19th, at around 9:06 am.

Firefighters found an active fire in the kitchen of a home on Pacific avenue, with one occupant inside the home at the time. The occupant had sustained minor injuries to their hand, but no other personnel were injured.

The firefighters managed to contain the blaze in the kitchen before it could extend into the attic above.

The American Red Cross is assisting the occupant with housing while repairs are being completed on the structure.