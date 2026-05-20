Paso Robles High School Administration Investigating ‘Threats’ 05.20.2026

The Paso Robles joint unified school district said they were investigating ‘alleged threats toward the school district’ yesterday.

Administration investigated an old text message that had “resurfaced and was being recirculated among students.” Additional rumors and “secondhand claims” from yesterday were also reviewed. The district said “no direct reports containing specific or credible information regarding these circulating claims have been made to school administration, law enforcement, or the district’s anonymous tip line.”

The district encouraged anyone to report something they see or hear that is concerning, even if they may believe someone else has already done so. “Direct reporting, rather than re-posting or discussing concerns through social media, group chats, or text messages, allows appropriate authorities to assess situations quickly, thoroughly, and effectively.”