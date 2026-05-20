Construction To Begin On Creston Bridge In Paso Robles 05.20.2026

Work has begun on a permanent two-lane bridge on Creston road at Quail Creek, near South El Pomar road, to replace the existing storm-damaged bridge.

Work will require the full closure of Creston road at South El Pomar road through Creston Ridge lane. A traffic detour will be in place from June 1st through September 4, 2026, with partial closures before and after as needed. Construction is expected to be completed in winter 2026.

The expected detour for most residents and visitors to the area is via El Pomar drive to Cripple Creek road, according to county public works.