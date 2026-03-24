Paso Robles High School Jazz Band Earns First Place at Cuesta Jazz Festival 03.24.2026

03-23-26 Paso Robles High School Jazz Band Earns First Place at Cuesta Jazz Festival

The Paso Robles joint unified school district has proudly announced that the high school’s jazz band earned first place in their division at the Cuetsa college jazz festival, held March 14th in San Luis Obispo.

PRHS competed against four schools in their division, and also received awards for their saxophone and trumpet sections. PRHS jazz band director, Humberto Cera, said the ensemble’s success reflects more than musical ability.

Cera said the students “bring a level of curiosity and professionalism that stands out, and it’s not uncommon for other educators to offer their time to work with our students because of that.”